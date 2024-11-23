Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 37,339 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,382,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 115,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,244. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

KO opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.