Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 21.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

