Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 2.01. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.00%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

