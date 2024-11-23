Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 344.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 732.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $14.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,212,171 shares in the company, valued at $30,262,499.28. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 16,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.41. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock worth $4,703,780. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

