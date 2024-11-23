Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 4,460 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in METC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

METC opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

