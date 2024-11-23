Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €2.82 ($2.94) and last traded at €2.82 ($2.94). Approximately 33,757 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.80 ($2.92).

Schaeffler Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.58.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

