Saurabh Saha Sells 1,671 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $30,479.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,056.64. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $928,950.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saurabh Saha sold 2,592 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $39,709.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 22,205 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $350,839.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 1,110,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,337. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

