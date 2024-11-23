SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.65). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.65), with a volume of 965,833 shares trading hands.
SafeCharge International Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 451. The firm has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.
SafeCharge International Group Company Profile
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
