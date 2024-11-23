RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.01 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). Approximately 644,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 513,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.14 million, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

