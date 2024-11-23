Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SGRY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SGRY opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.99 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $46,748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,117,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 329,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,688,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

