Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.100-6.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.10-$6.17 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.2 %

ROST stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $127.53 and a one year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average is $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,546.36. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

