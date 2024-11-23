Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Enters Definitive Agreement with CompoSecure Holdings

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) recently disclosed its entry into a key agreement with CompoSecure Holdings, a move that signals significant changes within the organization. A Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 21, 2024, outlined the particulars of the agreement.

The agreement, effective from September 17, 2024, saw Tungsten 2024 LLC exchanging all of their Class B Units in CompoSecure Holdings for shares of Class A Common Stock of CompoSecure, Inc. Following this exchange, certain shares of Class A Common Stock were then sold to Resolute Compo Holdings LLC. This transaction effectively eliminated the dual-class structure that was previously in place for CompoSecure.

Further solidifying this change, on November 21, 2024, CompoSecure and CompoSecure Holdings finalized the Third Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement. This agreement formally acknowledged the absence of any outstanding Class B Units post-Transaction and confirmed the dissolution of CompoSecure’s dual-class structure.

While this announcement provides a snapshot of the recent developments, it’s essential to note that the information provided may not cover all aspects of the agreement. The full text of the Third Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement is available as Exhibit 10.1 in the Form 8-K filing.

Additionally, the filing includes an exhibit showing the Cover Page Interactive Data File, enriching the reporting with an embedded Inline XBRL document.

The filing was signed on behalf of CompoSecure, Inc., by Steven J. Feder, the General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, on November 22, 2024. These recent actions mark a significant step for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and CompoSecure Holdings, demonstrating their commitment to restructuring and enhancing operational efficiencies moving forward.

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition

As of December 27, 2021, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. was acquired by CompoSecure, LLC, in a reverse merger transaction. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries.

