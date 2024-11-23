Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.10 and a 12 month high of $216.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

