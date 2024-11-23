Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,530 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.86 and a 200-day moving average of $233.15. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $187.37 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

