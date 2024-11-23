Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 10,935 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,854.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 1,243,741 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 767,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

