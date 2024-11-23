Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $55.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of TECX stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $709.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 300,000 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $10,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,096,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,610,302.76. The trade was a 7.90 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECX. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 204.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

