Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

