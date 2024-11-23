QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Sells $202,120.00 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.67 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.