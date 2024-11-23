Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.13.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,093.60. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

