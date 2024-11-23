Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $35,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $131.66.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
