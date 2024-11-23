Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $35,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $131.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

