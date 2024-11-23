Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $26,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,439,000 after buying an additional 4,405,792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,405,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,315,000 after purchasing an additional 481,285 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,759,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,571,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,542,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,512,000 after purchasing an additional 291,486 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Raymond James started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

