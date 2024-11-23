Prospera Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 224 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,168,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,381,000 after purchasing an additional 212,888 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,003,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,750,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,132,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,294,000 after buying an additional 218,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,968 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,464 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

TXN stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.25. The company has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

