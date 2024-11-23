ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 2,241,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,638,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITI. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 252,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF by 2,694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

