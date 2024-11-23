ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.24 and traded as low as $43.24. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF shares last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 136,686 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.
