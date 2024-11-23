ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.24. ProAssurance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 587,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

