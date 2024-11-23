Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 500 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.