Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in RXO were worth $20,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RXO by 40.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the second quarter worth $112,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of RXO by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in RXO by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RXO opened at $28.36 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.19 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

RXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.