Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,912,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 650,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $193.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

