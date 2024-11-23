PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $94.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $358,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,076.42. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 3,235 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $291,020.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,037.64. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,673 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

