Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 113.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

