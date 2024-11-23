Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,040 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,716,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,406,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adobe by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $945,780,000 after purchasing an additional 185,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $512.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.13 and a 200 day moving average of $518.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $225.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

