Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,319 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Danaher by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 50,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 86,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $235.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $215.68 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

