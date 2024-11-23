Pitcairn Co. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

