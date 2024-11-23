PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.41 and last traded at $96.26. Approximately 35,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 65,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 909,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 156.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

