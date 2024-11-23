PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.12. 243,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 168,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.08.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $201,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

