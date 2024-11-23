Philip Mazzara Sells 2,513 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $228,205.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 248,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,588,533.45. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Philip Mazzara sold 42,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $4,055,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,518,500.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $344,960.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

ALAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Astera Labs by 445.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.