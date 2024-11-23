Philip Mazzara Sells 2,513 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $228,205.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 248,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,588,533.45. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 7th, Philip Mazzara sold 42,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $4,055,520.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 9th, Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,518,500.00.
  • On Monday, August 26th, Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $344,960.00.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Astera Labs by 445.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

