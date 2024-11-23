Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAHC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

PAHC opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.54 million, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.44 million. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 717,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

