Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $809,293.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,820.35. This represents a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $90,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,039.90. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $1,036,206. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

