Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 317.73 ($3.98) and traded as low as GBX 315.50 ($3.96). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 315.50 ($3.96), with a volume of 529,303 shares.

Pantheon International Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5,258.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Pantheon International

In related news, insider John Burgess acquired 405,308 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,317,251 ($1,651,311.27). Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

