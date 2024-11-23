Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $245.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day moving average is $244.29. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $186.00 and a one year high of $262.61.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $17,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,178,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,511,348.95. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The trade was a 32.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838,770 shares of company stock worth $206,273,864 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.87.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

