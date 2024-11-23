Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. This trade represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.