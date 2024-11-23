Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 12,009 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

