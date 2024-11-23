Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.72 million, a PE ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ottawa Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.