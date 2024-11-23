Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Director Sells $426,250.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,179.60. This trade represents a 21.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oscar Health Price Performance

NYSE OSCR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 41.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.