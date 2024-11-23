Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORRF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $785.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $151,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,568.14. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on ORRF

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.