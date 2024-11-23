Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 0.8 %

SEED stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

