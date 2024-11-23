ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC opened at $9.59 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.13.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

