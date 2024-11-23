Optivise Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.