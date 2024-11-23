OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15). Approximately 103,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 312,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of £12.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 1.71.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.