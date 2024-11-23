OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $159,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,712,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,622,723.95. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 280,183 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $420,274.50.

OPKO Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.58. 3,208,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,542. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

View Our Latest Report on OPK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in OPKO Health by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.